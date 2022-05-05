PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On behalf of the staff and Board of Directors of Calvert Hospice, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to all those individuals and businesses who helped make our first Culinary Event in three years a huge success! We are especially grateful to Running Hare Vineyard, Elegance by Maryland Country Caterers, and the NightLife Band for continuing to contribute their time, resources, and talent for another year.

We are pleased to share that this year’s Culinary Event raised over $100,000 – the most in event history! These funds will help us provide hospice and palliative care throughout the community as well as specialized programs like in-school grief support groups, bereavement programs, and targeted veterans’ services. Looking toward the future of our agency and the exciting recent announcement of our pending acquisition by Hospice of the Chesapeake, it is important for our donors to know that funds raised in Calvert County will stay in Calvert County to be used to support services here in our community.

Many individuals, organizations, and businesses deserve recognition for their contributions to the evening. First, we’d like to thank our Hospice Partners, Constellation and Floor Systems, who have made a sustained and unique commitment to Calvert Hospice and our work. We’d also like to recognize our many generous event sponsors: Baddour Law Firm LLC, Brennan Title Company, Bonnie Barrett, Regency Commercial Construction, PNC Bank, Bob Carpenter, Bob Hall LLC, Elegance by Maryland Country Caterers, M&T Bank, Calvert Marina, Garner Exteriors, APOD Group, LLC, Marianne Harms, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, Kelly Generator and Electric, Gregory Kernan, Jan Kleponis of O’Brien Realty, Lee Funeral Home, Peggy McKelly, Scott and June Mellinger, Jim Ritter and Dixie Miller, Community Bank of the Chesapeake, Dr. Stephen Peters, Calvert Commercial Financing, Margaret Phipps, Register of Wills, Rod N Reel Resort, The Rickwood Team/First Home Mortgage, Rymer & Associates, Running Hare Vineyard, Mike and Karen Sharpe, Gail Siegel of O’Brien Realty, Idea Solutions, Right At Home Southern Maryland, Dr. John Weigel, Paul and Donna Wilson, and Hospice of the Chesapeake

Our thanks also go to those who donated items for our auction and raffle: Carmelo Ciancio, Carmen Lee Nance Gambrill, Maertens Fine Jewelry and Gifts, and Michael Scarborough.

Finally, a special thank you to our auctioneer, Bill Chambers, for leading an energetic live auction and to Beth Graeme, our wonderful event photographer.

The staff and volunteers of Calvert Hospice were the true driving force behind making this event such a memorable evening. The months that they spent planning and preparing for the Culinary Event are a testament to their commitment to our mission. We are incredibly fortunate to have a team of such dedicated professionals and volunteers.

Most importantly, we would like to express our appreciation to all of our guests who attended this year’s event. We were thrilled to see many new faces, as well as those of our longtime supporters. Your generosity will help us to continue to meet the needs of all of those in our community facing complex or life-limiting illnesses and grief support needs.

With gratitude,

Sarah Simmons, Executive Director

Claire Piason, Director of Development

Amanda Peterson, Communications and Volunteer Manager