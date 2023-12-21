Lexington Park Man Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison For Drug And Firearm Felonies

Dimitri Paul Brooks

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced today that Dimitri Paul Brooks, 28, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was sentenced to 40 years in prison with 15 years of active incarceration for felony drug and firearms offenses.

A St. Mary’s County jury convicted Brooks in September of 2023 following a two-day jury trial of possession with intent to distribute narcotics, possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, controlled dangerous substance possession – not marijuana, illegal possession of ammunition, and firearm possession after conviction for a crime of violence.

“Getting drugs off the streets and firearms out of the hands of criminals is paramount to keeping our county safe,” said Sterling. “The defendant was prohibited from possessing firearms because of prior convictions, and yet continued to do so while trafficking narcotics. This sentence means that the defendant will no longer be able to compromise the safety of our community.”

The charges stemmed from an investigation conducted by the St. Mary’s County Vice/Narcotics Unit. Sergeant Kevin Meyer of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was the lead investigator.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Lisa Ridge, Chief of the Narcotics Unit, prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County.

The Honorable Joseph M. Stanalonis presided over the case.