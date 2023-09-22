Frederick Lee Weems, Jr.

LEONARDTOWN, Md.– State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced today that Frederick Lee Weems, Jr., 44, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was sentenced to 35 years with 20 years of active incarceration for an incident involving a stabbing.

On January 8, 2022, at approximately 3:16 a.m., deputies with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to Great Mills Road in Lexington Park for a reported stabbing. Officers made contact with the victim, who was bleeding profusely. The victim advised that Mr. Weems forced entry into his apartment and stabbed him multiple times.

At a sentencing hearing, Mr. Weems was sentenced to the following: Felony first degree assault: 25 years, with 15 years to serve in prison; AND

Second degree assault: ten years, with five years to serve in prison, running consecutive to the felony first degree assault charge.

“No one should ever have to experience the horror of having their home broken into in the middle of the night. I hope this sentence brings a measure of peace to the lives of the victims and their loved ones now that this violent offender is finally being held accountable for his actions and is no longer a risk to our community,” said State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling.

The Maryland Sentencing Guidelines called for a sentence between a range of six and 17 years. At sentencing, the State requested Mr. Weems be sentenced to the maximum penalty of 35 years in prison. The Court imposed a sentence of 35 years with 20 years to serve.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Proctor, Chief of the Special Victims Unit, prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County. Detective Warren Forinash of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was the lead detective.

The Honorable Joseph M. Stanalonis presided over the case.