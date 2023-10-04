Credit: Anne Arundel County Public Library

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. – The Anne Arundel County Public Library is celebrating Banned Books Week. The annual event champions the right to read books that have been challenged and banned in schools and libraries across the nation.

This year’s theme is “Let Freedom Read”. The library says it reminds us of the power of literature to challenge norms, spark conversations, and expand horizons.

They’re encouraging people to visit their local library from October 1-7 and pick up a book that has been targeted for censorship, form your own opinion about its content and message, and then engage in discussions with friends, family, or other readers.

According to the PEN America’s Index of School Book Bans, the 2022-2023 school year had over 1,400 instances of books being banned.

To discover more about Banned Books and AACPL’s support, you can check out their blog https://aacpl.info/banned-books-2023

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com