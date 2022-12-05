LARGO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Memorial Library System (PGCMLS) and PGCMLS Foundation continue to provide essential support to the residents of Prince George’s County this winter with the fourth annual edition of Operation Warm: Free Coats for Kids.

This special initiative provides free brand new coats to children in need. Families can bring their children to three locations between December 3 and January 7 to obtain a free coat, while supplies last.

The coats are generously sponsored by the PGCMLS Foundation, Wawa, and Operation Warm.

The PGCMLS Strategic Framework 2021-2024 includes a focus on healthy living. Ensuring that Prince George’s County children can stay warm this winter is just one of many ways that the Library supports this focus area, along with promoting health care enrollment, providing access to health information resources, and offering a range of health and wellness programs throughout the year.

Event Listings

Operation Warm – Free Coats for Kids*

Saturday, December 17, 10 am-12 pm – Oxon Hill Branch Library

Saturday, January 7, 10 am-12 pm – Laurel Branch Library

The Prince George’s County Memorial Library System and PGCMLS Foundation offer a free coat for kids who need one this winter. One coat per child, limit of 2 coats per family. Children must be present to receive a coat. Sizes 2T-18.

*Available while supplies last