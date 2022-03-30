PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Public Safety, Animal Services Division, announces the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter will temporarily close on Wednesday, April 6, while staff participates in animal handling training.

During the closure, animal control officers will be available for emergencies. Non-emergency calls will be addressed on Thursday, April 7.

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter is an open admission animal shelter managed by the Animal Services Division of the Calvert County Department of Public Safety. The shelter is located at 5055 Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick.

