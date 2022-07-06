Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter cat

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter is waiving adoption fees for cats through the month of July.

Cats of all ages and personalities are available for adoption. Regular adoption procedures still apply.

“The shelter has many wonderful cats and kittens in need of a loving home,” said Public Safety Director Jackie Vaughan. “We hope that by waiving adoption fees through July, these animals can have a better quality of life, and households in our community find a feline friend that is a perfect fit for their family.”

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter is an open admission animal shelter managed by the Animal Shelter Division of the Calvert County Department of Public Safety. Shelter hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To schedule an intake appointment call 410-535-7387. The shelter is located at 5055 Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick.

For more information about adopting from the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter visit www.CalvertCountyAnimalShelter.com.

