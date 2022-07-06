Linda Marie Buckler, 69, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2022, surrounded by those she loved and adored.

Linda was born on March 13, 1953, in La Plata, MD, to the late James Allison Robey and Ella Marie Robey.

After graduating high school, Linda immediately began working as a Financial Secretary at La Plata High School, where she met her best friend, Christina Saylor. After 42 years, she retired in 2013 to spend more time with family and friends.

Linda married Clark “Cotton” Buckler on December 4, 1981. With their marriage, Linda gained two beautiful stepdaughters, Tina and Brenda, and in November of 1984, Linda and Cotton welcomed their beloved baby girl, Brandy. They were happily married for 22 years before his passing in 2003.

Linda was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy and always brought a smile to her face. She enjoyed organizing and hosting family gatherings, card games, and her traditional Thanksgiving dinner at her home. She was always up for a shopping trip and trying a new restaurant. She also enjoyed collecting “Precious Moments” figurines, and seasonal décor which she displayed proudly throughout her home.

Linda is survived by her daughters, Brandy Liberati (Steve) of Crofton, MD, Tina Lawson (Tim) of Welcome, MD, and Brenda Carpenter (Mike) of Burlington, NC; her sister Mary Alice Beatty of Mechanicsville, MD; her eight (8) beloved grandchildren; her two (2) great-grandchildren and extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by both of her parents James and Ella Robey; her husband Clark “Cotton” Buckler, her son Joseph David Buckler and her brother James Allison Robey, Jr.

Her family will receive friends for Linda’s Life Celebration Visitation on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Prayers will be officiated at 7:00 p.m. by Pastor Debbie Kirk of the All Faith Episcopal Church. A second Life Celebration Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. with her Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at the All Faith Episcopal Church Cemetery at 38885 New Market Turner Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

