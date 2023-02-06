Local Amateur Radio System Expands In Calvert County

The antenna towers are located at the Mount Hope Community Center in Sunderland Maryland. This photo was taken at sunrise. Notice the moon in the sky near the tower on the right. Our (CARA’s) radio equipment is using antennas mounted on the tower pictured on the left.

HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – On Saturday, January 28th, 2023, the Calvert Amateur Radio Association (CARA) with the cooperation of the Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Service (RACES) installed a new radio repeater system. This radio system funded by CARA members dramatically enhances the communications capabilities of amateur radio operators in Calvert County and adjacent counties. “It’s a huge improvement”, says William Hackett Sr, RACES Officer for Calvert County, “with this system, the amateur radio operator, if needed, is better equipped to assist with Calvert County emergency radio communication.”

The CARA radio repeater system, licensed by the FCC as K3CAL “…is a solid platform for communication by way of hand held or mobile radios” according to David Weaver CARA repeater Chairman. Committee member Bob Sheskin added, “It has a very large geographical footprint.” The new system increases amateur radio communication coverage for all of Calvert County and much of the surrounding area including large portions of the Chesapeake Bay as well as portions of the Patuxent River.

Designed to operate independently of the internet and cellular systems, the K3CAL radio system will remain completely operational even if those systems fail. A UHF (Ultra High Frequency) radio system transmitting on a frequency of 444.950 mhz, was installed in the south end of the county at a Lusby tower site. A second system, a VHF (Very High Frequency) radio system transmitting on a frequency of 146.985 mhz, was installed in the north end of the county, at a Sunderland tower site. Both sites are on emergency backup power. Additional equipment interconnects the two locations by using a third radio system to provide a radio link.

Photo shows some of the radio equipment used for the VHF 146.985 mhz repeater system. It is installed in the communications shelter building located at the base of the Sunderland tower site.

Thanking all of the members of CARA, RACES, and the Calvert County Emergency Management staff for all of their hard work and collaboration effort, CARA Vice President Brian Kress said “It’s a win for Calvert County Citizens as another layer of protection from a communication blackout.”

CARA, a non profit organization, remains committed to supporting amateur radio through training, education, and licensing of radio amateurs and RACES/ARES volunteers as well as the installation and maintenance of multiple wide area radio communication systems. This includes UHF, VHF, and HF (High Frequency) repeater systems as well as radio systems for digital communication platforms.

Amateur Radio (ham radio) is a popular hobby and service that brings people, electronics and communication together. People use ham radio to talk across town, around the world, or even into space with astronauts aboard the International Space Station, all without the Internet or cell phones. It’s fun, social, educational, and can be a lifeline during times of need.

For more information about the K3CAL repeater system or becoming a CARA member, visit www.k3cal.org or contact the association directly via email at board@k3cal.org. For general information on the many aspects and opportunities of amateur radio, visit https://www.arrl.org/