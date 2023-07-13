Local Charity Offers A Fresh Start With A Fresh Cut To Help Fight Addiction

Credit: All Free Cutz on Facebook

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – Timothy Grauel, aka TJ or Razzor, fell into an addictive pattern by using opioids, struggling with the trauma of losing a parent. He used opioids to escape the depression and pain that he felt. The next step in this pattern was prison.

After spending several years incarcerated and overdosing just two weeks after being released, TJ was ready to make a change that would ultimately save his life and the lives of others.

TJ was eventually able to trust others and had many positive influences around him on his road to recovery. He got a job and saved enough money to rent his own space while still under the supportive eye of the facility that gave him the tools necessary to escape his deadly pattern.

TJ had a talent, however, which was his barber skills. This talent helped lead him and his girlfriend, Megan Arrington, to start All Free Cutz.

Started in February of 2023, All Free Cutz is a non-profit organization branch of the Weeping Willows Foundation, which gives free haircuts to those battling addiction.

TJ and Megan (Credit: All Free Cutz)

“TJ has found that his skill and talent are more than transforming someone’s appearance but helping to better their spirit and deliver a message. The message is being delivered in the most unconventional way. A haircut that is free that doesn’t just include a friendly smile and small talk. This haircut is transforming for individuals. Of course, appearances will change, but what also comes along with that is self-confidence and an entirely new identity,” the organization states on its GoFundMe page. “When someone looks good on the outside, they feel better on the inside. Self-confidence is priceless for anyone, especially valuable for those who are already vulnerable and fearful of how the community perceives them. It’s a way for someone to stand taller when looking in the mirror and see the new individual who has not only overcome huge hurdles and now, they can see further into the future and not just live day to day as they have for months or years. This uplifting appearance also helps to fight the stigma around addiction, going from being perceived as dangerous or sick to someone who is now recovered and leading a healthy life.”

All Free Cutz has already provided nearly 100 haircuts to individuals from various shelters and communities, such as Project Echo, The Jude House, Beans and Bread, Mission Possible Ministries, Baltimore Rescue Mission, and The Baltimore Station, where they visit monthly.

Credit: All Free Cutz

“I believe that the people that are in recovery or coming out of incarceration who have been in these toxic lifestyles and after incarceration, they just want to get home and work on a ‘normal’ life or if they have been in rehab for an addiction – most of these people started using drugs in their teen or pre young adult years and have absolutely NO CLUE how to build credit, build a resume, who to contact to help with their Child Support, or they really wanted to learn a trade and just never could because of their previous situation and all that it contained,” Megan Arrington, the President of All Free Cutz and The Weeping Willow Foundation, told The BayNet. “We want to help those who think recovery or living a life outside of that toxic space is possible. I believe people deserve a chance as human beings – the more we look down on these people and won’t give them a chance, it is not helping them get out of that dark place or toxic space…… it’s keeping them there.”

All Free Cutz has some big goals and aspirations, such as opening a facility to house individuals in need and even teaching people how to cut hair. The Weeping Willows Foundation is also working on “The Closet” and “The Little Closet.” These two closets will travel with All Free Cutz, and whoever gets a haircut will also get free clothing from head to toe.

However, the only funding stream that All Free Cutz has open is their GoFundMe page. So, if you want to donate to help make these dreams and beneficial resources a reality, you can do so by clicking here.

Credit: All Free Cutz

All Free Cutz and The Weeping Willow Foundation are going full force, though, as All Free Cutz will be attending a community resource day in Southern Maryland on August 23rd, 2023, called the Recovery Fest Carnival Fundraiser at The Jude House on September 8th and then The Weeping Willow Foundation – Opening Day will be Saturday, October 7, in Waldorf at 3200 Crain Highway, Waldorf, MD 20603 (more info to come).

To keep up with All Free Cutz and The Weeping Willow Foundation, you can visit their Facebook pages here and here.

“What we are now asking for is donations and grants to help us grow in our mission to continue to help those who need it the most. The community of the homeless and those reintegrating back into society is a very underserved one. We are dedicated to helping these men and women see their lives still have a purpose, and they are not out of time to better themselves.”

