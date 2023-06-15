Local Chef Kelly Brown TakesThe Lead In Carla Hall Favorite Chef Competition

Credit – Kelly Brown

PORT REPUBLIC, Md. – Kelly Brown of Port Republic, MD was scrolling through her Instagram feed when a posting for a cooking competition crossed her path in which she registered and now finds herself to be in the number 1 spot of the Carla Hall Favorite Chef Competition.

Brown, who is no stranger to the kitchen, is the owner of Kelly’s Kickin Cuisine Food Truck, which features yummy soul food. Brown says, “I come from a family of cooks, my Grandmother cooked for many people in the community.” she continues. “My Aunt worked at Calvert Memorial Hospital for over 30 years in the food services department.” and with that history follows her growing legacy.

The Carla Hall Favorite Chef Competition this year will be awarding the winner with a 2-page advertorial in Taste of Home Magazine, a cooking experience with competition host Carla Hall, and $25,000. Brown states, “I would use the money to expand my brand, I want to take my food worldwide!” and “To show my boys that no matter the circumstances, you never give up on your dreams.”

Many jobs can be a stressor, but for Brown she says it’s a calming experience and something she enjoys, and is,“her way of spreading love to everyone I feed.”

With the competition having many prior successful winners, Brown hopes to add herself to that list. To vote for Kelly Brown, please go to https://favchef.com/2023/kelly-brown-2 and be sure to check in around August 17th, 2023 for the competition results!

