Local Improv Troupe Shares Their Love Of Comedy With The SoMD Community

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Back in 2017, local resident Becky Hobley knew that no matter where she lived, she had to keep up with her passion for comedy improv. Originally hailing from Chicago where she first learned about the art form at the legendary Second City, she moved here to be with her family. What first began as just an improv meetup in order to find others in the area who shared her verve for the activity has now blossomed into a full fledged troupe named SoMD Improv Comedy Club (SIC) that regularly hosts open mic nights, improv and comedy shows, and improv classes.

Improvisational comedy is a dynamic genre that contains the ability to appeal to just about anyone. Within a single show there could be aspects akin to Whose Line Is It Anyway?, a sketch that feels like a scene plucked out of a sitcom, or even a comedic monologue that leaves you in stitches. You could attend several shows put on by SIC and never see the same thing twice since each show is uniquely generated from suggestions by the audience in real time. Taryn Brown, an original member of SIC, puts it this way – “I like the immediacy of improv shows versus the staged theatricality of sketch and narrative plays. It makes me feel like ‘anything can happen,’ and because of that, there is both joy and anticipation!”

SIC’s first foray into performing publicly took place in April of 2019 when they did an improv show at Shepherd’s Old Field Market to a sold out crowd of 150 people. Since then, they have performed several shows at local venues Days Off Deli and Grill and Above Par Golf. Every comedy and improv show that they have performed has boasted a completely sold out house. However, during the pandemic they were forced to take a hiatus in order to stay safe right before quarantine until this past summer when they triumphantly reopened their proverbial doors to the community.

Hobley firmly believes that improv is about more than just laughter (although that is definitely one of its main draws). She shares, “Improv is all about saying yes to yourself and the people around you. Everything you say and do is the perfect thing for that moment. It helps with your confidence with everything around you.” All of the members of the troupe echoed this sentiment that the art form enhances the ability to listen, strengthen relationships, and collaborate with the people around you.

SIC offers a free drop in improv class for those interested in dabbling in the activity every Monday night, except for the first Monday of the month, at Days Off Deli Bar and Grill. On the first Monday of every month they host an open mic night where local comedians can come and perform at the same location. Hobley shares, “It’s a wonderful chance for people to perform and possibly get booked.”

Additionally, they perform ticketed shows that consist of both improv and stand up comics throughout the calendar year. On February 11th, they will host their annual Valentine’s Day benefit show at St. Inie’s Coffee at 7 pm to benefit the Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad. Come February 25th, they will host another ticketed show at The Last Drop Country Bar at 7 pm.

For more information on SIC and their various events, please visit their Facebook here and Instagram here.

