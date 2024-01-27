Tiffany Young with a client

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — On Wednesday, January 24, 2024, Williams McClernan, & Stack LLC (“WMS Lawyers”) hosted its annual Expungement Day at the St. Mary’s County Library in Lexington Park. From 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., citizens were able to receive free legal services from attorneys Marsha Williams, Kathleen McClernan, Alycia Stack, and Tiffany Young, in regard to removing criminal convictions from their records. WMS Lawyers had approximately 40 people participate in this event throughout the day.

Williams, McClernan, & Stack is always eager to serve the Southern Maryland community. By helping citizens clear criminal convictions from their record, they will have better access to employment, educational, and housing opportunities.

Marsha Williams with a client.

If you or someone you know missed Expungement Day, the law firm also hosts an expungement clinic, in partnership with the St. Mary’s County Health Hub, on the first Tuesday of every other month from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Those interested must register by calling the Health Hub, as walk-ins are not allowed. The first expungement clinic of the year will be on March 5.

Kathleen McClernan with a client.

Information for the St. Mary’s County Health Hub: St. Mary’s County Health Department Health Hub 21625 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653, 301-904- 8949 (Office)

The WMS Team

About Williams, McClernan, & Stack LLC Williams, McClernan, & Stack LLC is a women-owned law firm located in Leonardtown, MD. Since 2018, Williams, McClernan, & Stack has focused on providing exemplary legal representation at a reasonable cost to clients in the tri-county area. The firm specializes in family law, estate planning, estate administration, real estate, small business, and criminal law. With over 50 years of combined experience, the lawyers of Williams, McClernan, & Stack offer a tailored approach and the wisdom to help negotiate a compromise and the experience to prevail at trial.