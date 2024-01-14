Local Massage Therapist Contributes To The Community In More Ways Than One

Credit: Richard Lehman

CALIFORNIA, Md. – Richard Lehman a St. Mary’s County local, and business owner of Compliment Your Body, LLC, is celebrating being among the “Best of the Best” for massage therapy in the tri-county area.

Lehman, who spent the majority of his adult life in New York City, returned to Maryland less than four years ago where he has been actively involved in the arts and his work in the community.

Compliment Your Body, LLC, located at 22776 Three Notch Road, Unit 102, “focuses on providing therapeutic medical massage in a serene atmosphere specializing in chronic pain.” Lehman continues, “I am currently developing programs like chronic pain series, blending in-person sessions with online components.

With securing this award, Lehman’s vision for his business has greatly expanded, Leman envisions the future expansion of his practice into a holistic health and wellness center, a dream he is actively working towards.

Lehman, who is no stranger to hard work states, “A significant highlight of my career was working as a sports massage therapist for athletes at the US Open Tennis Tournament from 2004 to 2009. This role allowed me to apply my expertise in a demanding and high profile sports environment, further honing my skills in sports massage therapy.”

Credit: Richard Lehman

In addition to Lehman’s massage therapy award, Lehman is also widely involved in the community’s arts and theater programs. Lehman states, “Beyond my professional career, I have been actively involved in the local arts scene.” He states he’s been part of the casts for two local theater productions put on by the Newtowne Players, and The Port Tobacco Players. Lehman also is celebrating his acceptance into “Hope In Harmony” a tri-county choir with a mission to give back to the community.

To find out more about Richard Lehman and to get in on the “best of the best” of massage treatments you can schedule an appointment via his Vagaro booking page at Compliment Your Body, or contact him directly at 240-660-5552.

