CALIFORNIA, Md. – Local musicians are putting on a show in honor of Derrick Weaver with a goal to raise money for an organization that funds suicide research, education, and support – the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Maybe you’ve lost someone to suicide or are fighting the battle yourself; it affects all of us.

On February 2, 2022, Derrick Weaver, a Navy veteran, and beloved guitarist in the local music scene, lost his life to suicide.

One year later, locals Megan Noyes, Justin Myles, Mike Trujillo, and Carla Simpson collaborated to organize a show in honor of Weaver, raise mental health awareness, and funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

“I came up with the idea for this show a couple of years ago. I have my own experiences with depression and mental health, and as I was getting to know the people in the music community, it was easy to see how many of us are struggling. And the worst part is no one talks about it,” Noyes told The BayNet.

The upcoming “Rock With Me!” benefit show is set to take place on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the V.F.W. Post 2632, located at 23282 Three Notch Rd, California, MD 20619.

Doors open at 3:30 pm.

Attendees can expect to enjoy an evening of great music while supporting a worthy cause. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The day will feature a lineup of talented musicians passionate about mental health advocacy, with headliners Funkzilla, Amateur Hour, Squid Inc., Shallowdeep, The Dynamos, and HyrdraFX.

Also featuring Doc Lohn, The Prophessor, Ship Wreckt, and Titus & Simpson.

The group’s founder, Megan Noyes, is eager about the upcoming concert’s potential impact.

“Losing Derrick was devastating. Days after he died, I thought maybe we could rally this amazing Southern Maryland music community and have a really great show to uplift it and not dwell in sadness. But also to raise money for an organization that does so much incredible work,” Noyes told The BayNet.

“More importantly, promote and advocate for more public conversation about depression and mental health issues. We all deal with it at some point in our lives. Maybe if we start talking about it sooner, then we won’t have to lose anyone like we lost Derrick,” continued Noyes.

Group founder Justin Myles mentioned that they originally wanted to hold the event shortly after Derrick’s passing, but the music community naturally came together with charity drives and other awareness shows.

“We didn’t want to add another show and overwhelm the scene, so we decided to wait a year and do it as a celebration of what would have been his 29th birthday,” said Myles.

“Derrick was a good friend of mine and a great friend to the community. We played together and were planning on playing music together. I found myself calling him to talk about things that bothered me in my life, and he would build me back up. He was the biggest fan of all of us. His death affected me to the point that I now truly stop and stay in the moment with people I care about and constantly check in on them, and that’s a direct result of the loss,” voiced Myles

At the door, there will be a $5 minimum donation to get in for everyone over the age of 16.

The event is open to all ages, and attendees are encouraged to bring their friends and family to enjoy the music and support the cause.

If you can’t make it to the show but still want to participate, you can donate to the team’s page on The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention website.

“I hope this helps someone and encourages people to talk about depression and other mental health issues. I hope we can send a message that it’s okay to ask for help. Because there are people that will listen. I miss having him around, and doing this in his honor means a lot to me,” urged Trujillo.

In addition to the live music, The Grill Sergeant food truck and others will be on site.

Follow the “Rock With Me!” event on Facebook for updates and more details.