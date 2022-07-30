Local Photographer’s Picture Chosen For U.S. Postage Stamp

EDGEWATER, Md. – Peter Turcik is a journalist, photographer, and avid outdoorsman. Recently, one of his amazing photographs of a Maryland landmark was chosen as the artwork for a U.S. postage stamp.

Mallows Bay’s ghost fleet is one of Maryland’s biggest attractions. The mystery and eeriness of the sunken ships make for some amazing photo opportunities.

“There was just something about when I saw it in the view frame, I said this is going to be a great photo,” Turcik told TheBayNet.com.

“I took two photos of the same wreck, one was horizontal, but then I decided to take another vertical and I just loved the way it looked. I was floating out on my kayak, laying out so I could get to water level, and I managed to get it in frame and it turned out to be a very clean shot in my opinion.”

Turcik was originally taking photos out in Mallows Bay for a paddling guide while working with the Chesapeake Conservancy. Later on, he was contacted and asked if he would like his photo included as part of a series of stamps celebrating 50 years of Marine Sanctuaries.

U.S. National Marine Sanctuaries is a system that protects areas with unique ecological, cultural, and historic significance.

“It’s an incredible honor,” says Turcik. “They’re immortalizing my work and that means an incredible amount to me.”

You can now pre-order the National Marine Sanctuaries Stamps, which include Peter Turcik’s photo on the United States Postal Service website.

The collection will officially release on August 5th.

If you would like to see all of Peter Turcik’s work and learn more about him, you can visit his website here: https://peterturcik.com/my-work

