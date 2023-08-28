Credit: Her loving family

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – The family of Dorothy E. Fenwick threw her the party of her life at The Immaculate Conception Church Hall in Mechanicsville, MD, which she is a life-long member.

She’s the matriarch of her family and she leads by example. Whenever her children/grandchildren would leave the house, she’d say, “Look like you have some sense” meaning don’t leave the house looking any kind of way.

She instilled class, morals and respect in those whom she raised. Her family adores her and we are very thankful for all that she’s done for us. She raised her children, grandchildren and a few of her great grandchildren. We were all blessed to have her raise us.

Dorothy wore an embellished gold gown with beautiful diamond jewelry. She was absolutely stunning! Some family members dressed in the roaring 20s theme because that was the era of her birth. Her mind is sharp.

She still cooks and can whip up a meal in no time flat. We want to be like her when we grow up and we hope that fountain of youth passes down to the rest of her family. When asked what kept her around so long, she’d say eating right and staying away from processed foods. That is the key to her longevity.

Credit: Her loving family

We love and appreciate you! We wish you great health and happiness. To Dear Grandma Dorothy, a century so grand, A hundred years of love, as only you understand. Through the pages of time, your journey’s been blessed, A century of memories, each one a treasure chest. Your smile is a beacon, lighting up our days, Guiding us through life’s intricate maze. With grace and kindness, you’ve touched every heart, A century of wisdom, an exquisite work of art. Through decades of laughter and moments we’ve shared, You’ve shown us how deeply you’ve always cared. Your legacy shines, like stars in the night, A hundred years of brilliance, oh what a sight! On this special day, with joy in our eyes, We celebrate you, reaching for the skies. A toast to your life, to your spirit so true, Happy 100th, Dear Grandma, we cherish you!