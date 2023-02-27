Lorraine Carol Ann Dooley (Hewitt) of Lexington Park, Maryland went home to be with her King on Friday, February 24, 2023. She was 71.

A lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, Lorraine was an accomplished small business woman. Longtime residents may remember her smile and laugh as they worked with her at Garden Fairy gardening, Slender You, or Bay Country Liquors. A prolific gardener and landscaper, Lorraine cared deeply about nature and taking care of God’s creation. She could talk for hours about her animals, what was going on in the environment, and her plants and herbs. Always a small woman, her height and stature belied the size of her heart and how much she loved others. A particular joy for her was walking Snowy around Leonardtown and loving on that canine friend.

To cherish her memory and celebrate her life, she leaves her brothers Charlie Hewitt (Kate) of Portland, Maine, Mike Hewitt (Elaine) of Hollywood, Maryland, and Alan Hewitt (Yamile) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; her sisters Adelle Pierce (Mike) of North Palm Beach, Florida and Dot Hewitt of Arlington, Virginia; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

She is preceded in death by Thomas Maxwell, her infant son; her father, Lewis “Red” Hewitt; mother, Rose St. Hilaire Hewitt; and her brother and sister, Tom Hewitt and Kathy Rogers (Joe).

A private memorial will be held for close friends and family in the coming weeks.

Those wishing to send flowers are asked instead to make a donation in Lorraine’s memory to Hospice of St. Mary’s. The family thanks the team there for their support, love, and care.