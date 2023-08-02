Lost Cat Reunited With Owner In Calvert County After Three Years!

Credit: Calvert County Animal Shelter via Facebook

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The power of microchipping and reporting a lost pet was again proven after a stray cat was finally reunited with their owner after nearly three years!

On July 28, 2023, The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter posted a Facebook post explaining that a stray cat had recently appeared at the shelter. Upon entry, they scanned him for a microchip, and he had one!

The shelter immediately contacted the registered owner, and it turned out that the cat, Chip, had been missing for nearly three years! He was found just eight miles from his home!

In December 2021, the owner reported Chip missing using the shelter’s Lost Pet Report.

“Microchip your pets and put lost reports in with local shelters when they go missing,” the shelter stated in the Facebook post.

Chip’s owner, Wendy Lott, commented under the post thanking the shelter for their help and advocating for everyone to get their pets chipped.

“Thank you all so much. We are so happy he is back home with us!!! We missed him terribly!!!! He says thank you very much to the people that turned him in. He is definitely happy to be home,” Wendy commented. “We keep all of our information up to date with all of our animals. Microchips do work. I also recommend the FI collars for dogs. GPS tracks your dog to the exact location. I bought those collars for my dogs after Chip went missing. I wish they made them for cats. All of my animals are microchipped. Getting the horses done soon, also. Not wanting to go through missing one of my pets again like we did with Chip!! Thank you all so much!!! He is home safe because of a microchip!!!!!”

Credit: Wendy Lott via Facebook

