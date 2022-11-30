Lt. Trow Receives Final Salute After 25 Years Of Service

Lt. Russell Trow receives the Final Salute from Lt. Shawn Moses

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Lt. Russell Trow received the Final Salute from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, after serving with the agency for 25 years and three months, starting in August 1997.

Lt. Trow served in many roles with the Sheriff’s Office and most recently served as the Acting Commander of the Vice/Narcotics Division before retiring as a law enforcement officer this week.

Trow will return to the Sheriff’s Office in December as a civilian Firearms Instructor.

Sheriff Tim Cameron presents Lt. Trow with his retirement badge

Sheriff-Elect Steve Hall, Lt. Trow and Jason Graves

Lt. Trow makes the Final Walk among his peers at the Sheriff’s Office