Lusby House Fire Sustains Over $200,000 In Damage

Photo credit – Office of the State Fire Marshal

LUSBY, Md. – On November 25, 2022, at approximately 1:45 a.m., units responded to a reported structure fire located at the 11000 block of Ropeknot Road in Lusby.

According to the State Fire Marshal report, the fire was caused by an unspecified electrical event in the kitchen.

The occupants of the residence were alerted to the fire when they noticed smoke coming from the kitchen. All occupants were able to safely exit the residence and are currently being assisted by the American Red Cross.

It took a team of approximately 35 firefighters roughly 10 minutes to control the fire.

The estimated total loss is $200,000, including structure and contents.

We will be sure to provide any updates as they become available.

