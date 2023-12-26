LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance to identify and locate multiple individuals in connection with Malicious Destruction of Property occurrences.

During the first two weeks of December, the individuals seen in these photos took part in throwing rocks at a residence in Suburban Estates in Lexington Park, MD, ultimately causing broken windows.

Community members with information about this suspect or about this incident are asked to contact Deputy David Katulich at David.Katulich@stmarycountymd.gov or 301-475-4200, ext. 8164. Please reference case number 69506-23