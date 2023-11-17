Man Airlifted To Trauma Center After Crashing Dirt Bike In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On November 17, 2023 at approximately 4:47 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a dirt bike accident on Pegg Road in the area of Midway Drive.

Upon arrival, crews discovered an injured 24-year-old male off the roadway with a chunk of skin missing from his side. A MEDEVAC was immediately requested for the patient.

Firefighters established a landing zone nearby for Maryland State Police, Trooper 7. The patient was then airlifted to a local trauma center for treatment.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

