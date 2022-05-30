LA PLATA, Md. – On May 30, 2022, at approximately 2:46 a.m., officers responded to the 6200 block of Crain Highway for the report of a commercial intrusion alarm.

First arriving officers found the front window of a business broken out. After searching the business for the suspect(s), officers were able to review a video tape of the intrusion and suspect.

Officers located an individual matching the description in the video. The individual, who was identified as 48-year-old Michael Wane Thorne, was found to be in possession of items stolen during the commercial burglary.

Mr. Thorne, a La Plata resident, was arrested and transported to the Charles County Detention Center for processing and charging.