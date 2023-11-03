James Minor

CAMP SPRINGS, Md. – Division V – Clinton station detectives located and arrested the suspect who stabbed a senior citizen in Camp Springs on Wednesday. The suspect is 30-year-old James Minor of Clinton. He’s charged with stabbing a woman in her 70s inside of a business then stealing her vehicle. The victim remains hospitalized in stable condition.

On November 1, 2023, at approximately 8:15 pm, officers responded to a shopping center in the 7100 block of Temple Hill Road for a stabbing. The victim was located with multiple stab wounds and transported to a hospital by Prince George’s County Fire-EMS.

Through the course of the investigation, Minor was identified as the suspect and taken into custody Thursday evening. The preliminary investigation reveals the suspect and victim did not know each other. The motive for the assault remains under investigation.

James Minor is charged with first and second degree attempted murder, robbery, auto theft and related charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Division V – Clinton station detectives at 301-856-2660.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 23-0065133.