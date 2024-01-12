Man Charged In Six Separate Armed Robberies Of Taxi Drivers Using Fake Revolver

Francisco Chevez-Ramirez

Hyattsville Division I detectives identified and arrested a man in connection with a string of recent armed robberies targeting independent taxi service drivers. The suspect is 24-year-old Francisco Chevez-Ramirez of Hyattsville. He is charged with six cases that occurred between January 4, 2024, and January 10, 2024, in the Edmonston area and areas in unincorporated Hyattsville.

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect called each of the victims and posed as a customer requesting a ride. Once inside of their vehicle, he displayed a weapon and demanded money and property. In one case, the suspect struck the victim and forced them to drive to an ATM to take out additional money.

Through various investigative techniques, Chevez-Ramirez was identified as the suspect. Investigators obtained an arrest warrant and a residential search warrant. A search of his home was conducted on January 10, 2024, during which he was taken into custody. At the time of his arrest, the suspect was in possession of a replica firearm which is identical to the weapon described in the armed robberies. Additional evidence linked to the crimes was also recovered. The suspect has admitted his involvement in all of the armed robberies.

Chevez-Rmirez is charged with multiple charges to include first degree assault, armed robbery and firearms offenses. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims who have not yet reported the crime and are encouraged to contact Division I Hyattsville investigators at 301-699-2601.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case 24-0000719.