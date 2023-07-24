Hernandez-Maldonado

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — A man has been charged with attempted murder after a 19-year-old male victim was found unconscious and with multiple stab wounds to his back during a large fight in Lexington Park.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21000 block of Winding Way on July 21, 2023, at approximately 11:16 p.m., where deputies and emergency personnel found the victim and requested a MEDIVAC. Firefighters established a landing zone nearby for Maryland State Police Trooper 7 and transported the victim to a local trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

During the course of the investigation, the suspect, 19-year-old Steve Yair Hernandez-Maldonado, was identified as the assailant. Hernandez-Maldonado has been charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, attempted first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

Hernandez-Maldonado was also served with two open warrants for theft and second-degree assault. He is currently being held on a no-bond status.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

