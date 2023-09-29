Man Charged With Murdering Girlfriend In Upper Marlboro Home

Keith Maybin, Jr.

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit charged a man with murdering his girlfriend inside of their home on Thursday. The suspect is 43-year-old Keith Maybin, Jr.

He’s charged with fatally shooting 43-year-old Courtney Blacksher.

Courtney Blacksher

On September 28, 2023, at approximately 4:05 pm, officers responded to an apartment in the 200 block of Harry S Truman Drive in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro. The victim was located suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

At approximately 7:10 pm, the suspect was taken into custody by Seat Pleasant Police officers. Maybin had just threatened two unrelated victims with a gun in the 8600 block of Central Avenue. Those victims were not injured.

The suspect is charged with first and second degree murder, assault and related charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call Homicide Unit detectives at 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information who wants to contact Crime Solvers may call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 23-0057645.