File Photo.

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a crash involving a dirt bike.

At approximately 4:57 p.m. on March 5, first responders were called to the scene in the 37000 block of MT Wolf Road for the reported wreck.

Upon arrival, crews located a 25-year-old male with a severe head injury, who had reported serious blood loss. The man was conscious and reported to be semi-alert at the time, but not “responding appropriately.”

After further evaluation from EMS on the scene, a fly-out was deemed necessary for the victim. A helicopter from the Maryland State Police Aviation would be called to make the transport nearby.

It is currently reported that the victim was not wearing a helmet at the time of the wreck.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.