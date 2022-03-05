CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a crash involving a dirt bike.
At approximately 4:57 p.m. on March 5, first responders were called to the scene in the 37000 block of MT Wolf Road for the reported wreck.
Upon arrival, crews located a 25-year-old male with a severe head injury, who had reported serious blood loss. The man was conscious and reported to be semi-alert at the time, but not “responding appropriately.”
After further evaluation from EMS on the scene, a fly-out was deemed necessary for the victim. A helicopter from the Maryland State Police Aviation would be called to make the transport nearby.
It is currently reported that the victim was not wearing a helmet at the time of the wreck.
This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.
Lol none of this information is correct.
I’m surprised BN let you make them look bad,,,
and the true story is ????
Was someone just listening to a scanner ,, not all scanner traffic is correct or even accurate , I have to say.
