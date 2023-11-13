LEONARDTOWN, Md. – A 26-year-old man was airlifted to UM Capital Region Trauma Center following a T-bone style collision in Leonardtown.

The incident occurred on November 13, 2023, at approximately 8:31 a.m. when police, fire, and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Point Lookout Road in the area of Leonardtown High School.

Upon arrival, crews discovered two vehicles involved in the collision, with multiple occupants reported injured. Paramedics were called to manage the pain of the 26-year-old male patient, who sustained arm and shoulder injuries.

Due to the severity of the injuries, a MEDEVAC was requested, and the landing zone was established at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for Maryland State Police Aviation Command, Trooper 7. One occupant signed a care refusal on the scene.

The patient was airlifted to UM Capital Region Trauma Center for further treatment.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

