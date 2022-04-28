Andre Raynard Hilliard-Johnson

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – State’s Attorney Richard Fritz announces that on April 26, 2022, following a two-day trial, a Saint Mary’s County jury found Andre Raynard Hilliard-Johnson (DOB September 19, 1994) guilty of Possession of a Regulated Firearm with a Prior Felony Conviction, Fleeing and Eluding an Official Police Vehicle, as well as other firearm charges.

Mr. Hilliard-Johnson was on probation in Charles County for Armed Robbery and Assault when these offenses were committed.

Mr. Fritz would like to thank Assistant State’s Attorney Joseph Boyd for the successful prosecution of this case and the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack, and St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Department for their exemplary police work generally; more specifically, Mr. Fritz would like to thank Trooper Rachel Kaszubski and Trooper Collin Willhite for their participation in this trial to secure Mr. Hilliard-Johnson’s conviction.

Mr. Hilliard-Johnson’s exposure is 19 years, and he is being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center pending the preparation of a pre-sentence investigation.