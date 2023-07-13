ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A male victim reported a robbery that took place on July 9, 2023, to the Southern District station on July 12, 2023, at approximately 7:10 p.m. The victim had used a dating app to arrange a meeting with a female suspect in the 600 block of Admiral Drive in Annapolis. The victim and female suspect met and drove together in the female’s vehicle to a nearby parking lot to speak privately.

Suddenly, two additional female suspects emerged from the trunk and got into the car. The suspects threatened the victim with a pair of scissors and demanded money from him. The victim complied and then fled from the vehicle.

The Southern District detectives are currently investigating the case and urge anyone with information to contact 410-222-1960 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

The suspects have been described as:

20-25 year-old white female 20-25 year-old white female White female, approximately 5’7” tall, heavy build, with multiple arm tattoos.

This is an ongoing investigation and more details will be released as they become available.

