Man Sentenced To 18 Years For Fatal Stabbing Inside Local D.C. Nightclub

WASHINGTON – Michael Dolson, 37, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was sentenced on Friday to 18 years in prison for the March 14, 2022 stabbing death of Kenneth Thomas, Jr., 42, of Silver Spring Maryland, announced United States Attorney Matthew M. Graves and Acting Chief Pamela Smith, of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). Mr. Thomas was a Howard University graduate with a Masters of Divinity and a licensed Minister.

Dolson pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter while armed on March 24, 2023, in Superior Court in the District of Columbia. In addition to the prison term, Superior Court Judge Rainey Brandt ordered five years of supervised release.

According to the government’s evidence, on Sunday, March 13, 2022, Dolson and his companion went to the Cloud Lounge at 1919 9th St., NW. The couple was seated at the back of the establishment, away from other patrons, ordered cocktails and smoked marijuana, despite the club’s rule against the consumption of marijuana on the property. Kenneth Thomas, Jr., approached the couple and asked to sit at the table with them, which he did for an hour and a half. As the evening wore on, Dolson became annoyed with the victim and gestured for Thomas to sit elsewhere. Thomas did not oblige so Dolson slashed Thomas on the face with a hidden knife he brought into the nightclub. Thomas stood up and Dolson lunged at him, stabbing him in the chest. Dolson and his companion then left the club. Thomas was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. Dolson was later arrested on April 5, 2022, and has remained in custody ever since.

In announcing the sentence, U.S. Attorney Graves and Acting Chief Smith commended the work of those who investigated the case from the Metropolitan Police Department. They also expressed appreciation for the work of those who handled the cases at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, including Paralegal Specialist Lashone Samuels, Victim/Witness Advocate Jennifer Clark and Victim Witness Service Coordinator, Katina Adams-Washington. Finally, they commended the work of Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah C. Santiago, who investigated and prosecuted the case.