Austin Dylan Winbush

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced today that Austin Dylan Winbush, 24, of Capitol Heights, Maryland, was sentenced to life suspend all but 25 years of active incarceration in prison for attempted first-degree murder.

Following a three-day jury trial, a St. Mary’s County jury convicted Mr. Winbush on March 23, 2023, of attempted first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence and having a loaded handgun. The charges stemmed from a May 5, 2021, shooting that took place in Lexington Park, MD.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Jeff Maylor, Chief of the Major Crimes Unit, prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County.

The Honorable Amy D. Lorenzini presided over the case.