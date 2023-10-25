Silas M. Moore

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On October 23, 2023, Silas M. Moore, of Washington, DC, was sentenced to 40 years, with 15 years of active incarceration, for his role in the May 2023, robbery of the M&T Bank in Dunkirk.

The sentence was imposed by Calvert County Circuit Court Judge Mark S. Chandlee.

Moore will be on 5 years of supervised probation upon release from prison. Because robbery is a crime of violence, he will have to serve a minimum of 1/2 of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher J. Monte.