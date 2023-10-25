PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On October 23, 2023, Silas M. Moore, of Washington, DC, was sentenced to 40 years, with 15 years of active incarceration, for his role in the May 2023, robbery of the M&T Bank in Dunkirk.
The sentence was imposed by Calvert County Circuit Court Judge Mark S. Chandlee.
Moore will be on 5 years of supervised probation upon release from prison. Because robbery is a crime of violence, he will have to serve a minimum of 1/2 of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.
The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher J. Monte.
As dumb as a door nail . As smart as a box of rocks . As bright as a 100 year old penny ,, ..at least procreating became a little more difficult .
Darwin knows where to place him on the evolutionary scale.
are we to take this to mean that if you identify yourself and get $, its a withdraw, but if you don’t identify yourself, even though you have an account, its a robbery? Because, you’re supposed to get money from banks.
Judges are too soft on crime. You get 40 years you should do 40 years
