Police Identify Suspects In Dunkirk Bank Robbery

Pictured Top L to R: C. Moore, S. Moore

Bottom L to R: Brown, Blacknell

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On Monday, May 1, 2023, Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Bureau arrested and charged four suspects in connection with the armed bank robbery of the M&T Bank located at 10090 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Dunkirk, MD.

Cedric Fonta Moore, age 39, Silas Moliek Moore, age 37, Jamel Anthony Brown, age 31, and Donise Sarah Blacknell, age, 26, all of Washington D.C., have all been charged with Armed Robbery and Possession of a Firearm During a Felony.

Additional charges are pending.

The citizen that was injured during the pursuit has been released from Shock Trauma and is home recovering with his family.