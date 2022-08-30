ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On August 30, 2022, at approximately 2:40 a.m., officers responded to a domestic disturbance on West St. near Westgate Circle. Upon arrival, officers located the adult male victim suffering from a stab wound to his upper left arm.

The victim advised that his child’s mother had stabbed him in the left arm with a large knife while he was walking along the sidewalk in the 900 block of West Street.

Injuries sustained were non-life threatening.

The suspect was not located on scene, this investigation is ongoing.

