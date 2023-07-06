Mark Your Calendars for July 15th: RoachFest 2023 Ignites Southern Maryland with Music Community and Unfiltered Excitement!

CALIFORNIA, Md. – Get ready to rock and roll. RoachFest is back for its third year, bringing you an epic showcase of original music like never before!

We caught up with the festival’s organizer, Aaron Stone, to get the inside scoop on what’s in store for this year’s event.

RoachFest has a unique origin story that adds to its vibrant spirit. “RoachFest was created in 2020 in the height of the pandemic by my band RoachZilla,” Stone explained. “Governor Hogan at the time granted access to outdoor events, so we put together a lineup as fast as we could.”

The inaugural festival took place in someone’s backyard, featuring 10 bands. The overwhelming success of that event paved the way for bigger things. “We sought out a venue where we could showcase our festival in the following years,” said Stone. “Adding 10 more bands into the mix and doing a full day of original music!”

Aaron Stone wears many hats in bringing this festival together. From booking bands to handling promotion, coordination, and graphics, he’s the mastermind behind RoachFest. However, he’s quick to acknowledge his crew’s incredible teamwork and cooperation, without whom this festival wouldn’t be possible.

Ashley Phillips, the door entry consultant, ensures attendees a smooth and welcoming entry experience. Joe and Glen Darmofalski take charge of managing the BCFC Stage, while Brandon Nichalson and Jake Flanary handle the Instru-Mental stage. And let’s not forget John Wayne, the Roadie Director, who keeps the show running seamlessly, transitioning bands with precision and ensuring a non-stop musical extravaganza.

A big shoutout also goes to the VFW Auxiliary 2632 for generously hosting RoachFest. Additionally, Dingus Has A Camera, Memories Photography, and Nutter Photography will be capturing the festival’s memorable moments.

RoachFest isn’t just any music festival—it’s a celebration of original bands and a community coming together. “Being from Southern Maryland, we have always seen cover bands in the forefront of live music,” explained Stone. “We wanted to create a place where original bands can play and come together as a community to enjoy original music across different genres like metal, reggae, pop rock, indie, and more. Music should never be a competition, and we wanted to ensure every band has a place to showcase their creations. It’s all about unity—by the community, for the community.”

So, what’s new at RoachFest this year? Prepare to be blown away by an all-new lineup of bands! With acts traveling from as far as New York, Virginia, and Pennsylvania, Southern Maryland is about to become a melting pot of musical talent. This is your chance to discover fresh sounds and support up-and-coming artists.

RoachFest will feature a mind-blowing lineup of 20 bands, spread across two stages, ensuring non-stop entertainment from start to finish. In addition to the incredible music, you’ll find a variety of vendors, mouth-watering food options, and much more at the VFW Post 2632 in Southern Maryland.

Here’s a taste of the bands that will be hitting the stage at RoachFest 2023:

Alukah

Resistor

For Fear Itself

Roachzilla

Crow Hunter

Space Lumberjacks

ScissorFist

Stone Brew

Bedroom Floor

Shallowdeep

Bound by the Grave

The Plan

InfinitePizza

Soul Meets Body

Amongst the Triffids

Hellpie

Path to Exile

Forged in Static

Releasing My Demons

Last Known Yeti

Mark your calendars for July 15th, as RoachFest welcomes music lovers of all ages (parental advisory). The admission fee is $15 at the door, and children aged 12 and under can enjoy the festival for free.

RoachFest wouldn’t be possible without the support of its sponsors, HD Kidd Enterprises, Inc., and the dedicated vendors who will be showcasing their unique products. Shed&Shred Apparel, GRIMCAT, Destroy Magazine, K3w33co, Three Fires Creations, Steel Angel, Jordan Pickens Art, The Wizards Tent, and Practically Magic Photography will add to the festival’s vibrant atmosphere, offering you the chance to explore a world of creativity beyond the music.

So, don’t miss out on Southern Maryland’s most electrifying music event of the year. Grab your friends, bring your energy, and get ready to rock out at RoachFest 2023!

For more information and updates, visit the official RoachFest 2023 Facebook event page.

