Marlene VanHoozier

Marlene Patrick Van Hoozier, 90, of Hughesville, MD, passed away on March 23, 2023, in Charlotte Hall, MD. Born on March 21, 1933, in Charleston, SC, she was the daughter of the late Archie Harold Patrick and the late Argent Patrick.

Marlene graduated from Chicora High School in North Charleston, SC. In 1964, Marlene and her family moved to Brandywine, MD where they resided for 9 years. They moved to St. Mary’s County to a farm (Sherfliffe Manor/Dr. Johnsons’ farm) in Morganza, MD.

Marlene was the loving wife of the late John C. Van Hoozier, whom she married on October 2, 1963, in Charleston, SC. She raised her kids with husband John for 15 years on the farm. Marlene worked as a substitute teacher and library aide for the St. Mary’s County Public Schools from the late 1970’s till her retirement in 1988. Marlene and John then moved to Hughesville, MD in late 1988 until John passed in 2002. She then resided with her daughter Tracy and their family in Hughesville for the past 20 years.

Marlene enjoyed shopping, purchasing gifts for family, going to Bingo and bus trips with her girlfriends.

She is survived by her children, Patty Knight and husband Joel, of Hagerstown, MD, Tracy Nelson and husband Tom of Hughesville, MD and Johnny Van Hoozier and wife Wendy of Hughesville, MD. Also surviving are her siblings, Courtney Burns of Charleston, SC and Patty Cook of Birmingham, AL, and grandchildren: Jennifer, Len, Quintin, Kyle, Collin, Courtney, Codey, Brandon, Kyle Perry, Katelyn, Emily, and 5 great grandchildren. Marlene was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brother, Archie Patrick.

Services are private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions in Marlene’s name may be made to the Hughesville Volunteer Rescue Squad, 15245 Prince Frederick Road, Hughesville, MD 20637.

Online condolence to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, Charlotte Hall, MD