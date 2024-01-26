Marshall “Wayne” Mullings, 76, of Hughesville, Maryland, died on January 22, 2024, in Washington, D.C., after an extended hospitalization. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jane; their daughters, Lisa Mullings (Jeff Schrum); Kimberly Selkirk (Robert); and Marsha Yockey (Jason); and grandsons Ryan Schrum, Jackson Schrum, Andrew Selkirk, Aidan Selkirk, Logan Yockey, and Grant Yockey.

Wayne is also survived by his sisters Georgia Hall, Joyce (Phil) Trimboli; and brother Lawrence.

He also leaves behind his brothers-in-law Marcel Centra, Ted Merkle (Bunny), Joseph Merkle (Becky), Michael Merkle (Ev); and sisters-in-law Joan Kerns, Cathy Parker (Dan), and Theresa Rumbough (Dayton); goddaughters Jinni Kerns, Megan Fromme, and Wendy Owens; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marshall E. and Josephine Mullings, as well as brother Harvey; sisters Mary Perrie and Janice Centra; and brothers-in-law Richard Hall and Frank Kerns.

Wayne was born in Washington, D.C. and graduated from Surrattsville High School in Clinton, Maryland. In 1968, he joined the U.S. Army. He served in the Vietnam War, and was awarded the Army’s Bronze Medal in 1969. After leaving active military duty, he was employed by Safeway until his retirement. Wayne converted to Roman Catholicism in 1968 and was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bryantown, Maryland, for 37 years.

Wayne and Jane were devoted to one another. Jane lovingly cared for Wayne during the last years of his life as he struggled with health issues related to his exposure to Agent Orange while in Vietnam. He rarely talked about himself, but when he heard about an accomplishment of one of his daughters or grandsons, he listened with such pleasure and focused attention that you could almost believe it was his own achievement. He was fortunate to have a large extended family as well as lifelong friends, including childhood best friends Bob and Dave Weber and a group he dubbed the “Wolf Pack”: Bucky Owens, George Hardy, Ron Warren, and Norman Myers.

As a boy, Wayne loved playing sports, including football, track, and baseball, and often ran to race the school bus home. A high school injury sidelined his playing status, but he was always a sports fan. Wayne’s daughters recall many Sunday afternoons in the 1980s watching football with him to cheer on Joe Theismann, Darrell Green, and Art Monk (and whichever team was playing Dallas). Wayne and Jane were also fans of the Nats, watching games with Wayne’s beloved dog, Brandy, settled on his lap.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday, February 6, from 5-7 p.m., followed by a vigil at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, MD 20617, on Wednesday, February 7 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at 1:45 p.m. at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

