Mary Ann Blair, 83, of Leonardtown, MD, passed away on May 6, 2022. She was born on January 11, 1939 to the late Alfred and Lucy Blair in Washington, D.C., and was the youngest of five siblings.

Mary Ann is survived by her children Diane White (Andy) of Clements, MD, Thomas Westfall of Chaptico, MD, and Joe Westfall of Lothian, MD. She was preceded in death by her siblings Edward Blair, James “Teeny” Blair, Francis (Sis) Boswell, and Daniel Blair.

Mary Ann was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and graduated from St. Dominic’s High in 1957. She worked as a Shipping Clerk for the Naval Air Warfare Center for 21 years, retiring in 1993.

She developed a love for animals at a young age. From dogs, cats, horses, chickens, and more, she loved them all. As a young girl, she had a chicken named Chickadee that went everywhere with her. As an adult, she had many dogs and bred Yorkies for a decade. She took in a number of stray cats over the years, giving them a comfortable and loving home.

Traveling with her sister, Francis (Sis), Mary visited her brother Eddie in California and brother James (Teeny) in Florida. The siblings always had a good time together, and took advantage of visiting tourist attractions while in the area. Mary Ann and Sis also enjoyed shopping together locally and visiting D.C. on occasion.

In addition to her love of family and animals, Mary Ann had a passion for collecting. She enjoyed collecting angels, Longaberger, Boyds Bears, and Beanie Babies over the years.

Mary Ann touched the hearts of everyone she met and was a generous and kind person. She will truly be missed.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 10:00 AM with Deacon Ammon Ripple officiating.

Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Brandon Russell, Andy White, Jack Boswell, Steven Blair, Thomas Westfall, and Joe Westfall.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.