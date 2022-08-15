Mary Helen Bush Nelson, “Tiny”, 93, of Charlotte Hall, MD, formerly of Chaptico, MD, passed away on August 3, 2022 in La Plata, MD. Born on October 5, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Liza Louise Baker Bush and the late Herman Bush.

Mary was the loving wife of the late John Cornelius Nelson, Sr., whom she married on October 24, 1948 in St. Mary’s County, MD, and who preceded her in death on October 9, 2003.

She is survived by her children Helen Nelson (John) Butler, Sr. of Charlotte Hall, MD, Linda Brock of Laurel, MD, Dinah Nelson, of Clinton, MD, Lillian Nelson of Silver Springs, MD, Mary Anne Nelson of Silver Springs, MD, James Nelson of Upper Marlboro, MD, and John C. Nelson, Jr. of Upper Marlboro, MD, Lynn Nelson her siblings Alice Bush of Lexington Park, MD and Dorothy Bush of Washington, D.C., 21 grandchildren, and 25 great grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her children William H. Nelson, Lawrence J. Nelson, Steven G. Nelson, Lewis X. Nelson, sister in law Claudette Nelson and her siblings Joseph Bush, William Marshall Bush, John Walter Bush, Daniel Bush, and Ann Brown.

Mary graduated from St. Mary’s County Public Schools. She was a domestic homemaker and enjoyed bingo, gospel program activities at the senior center, and puzzle and activity books.

Mary enjoyed collecting Washington Commander Football Team memorabilia and ceramics.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bryantown, MD, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM with Father Roy Conley officiating.

Interment will follow in Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Darryl Nelson, Thomas Bush, Arnell Bush, Lamont Brock, Timothy Bush, and Brock Nelson.

Honorary pallbearers will be James Bush, Clyde Nelson, Jamel Nelson, William Nelson, Jr., John Butler, Jr., and Michael Brown.