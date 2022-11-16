Mary Louise McClay Clark, 86 of Leonardtown, MD passed away on November 12, 2022, at home.

She was born on April 24, 1936, in Baltimore, MD to the late Rev. Harold Robinson McClay, Sr. and Mary Louise Rose.

Mary Lou (Sis) grew up as a preacher’s daughter in several areas of Maryland but mostly in Parkton, MD. She also lived in Baltimore, Solomon’s Island, Hyattsville, and Hollywood, MD. She graduated from Parkton High School in 1954, and then attended Western Maryland College for 2 1/2 years as a pre-med major. While living in Hollywood, MD during the summers, between college semesters she worked at Duke’s Restaurant in Leonardtown, where she met her husband to be, George E. Clark Jr. They married on December 28, 1956, at Hollywood United Methodist Church, Hollywood, MD. Mary Lou lovingly joined George’s family with already 6 children ranging in ages from 16 to 3 years old. The family lived at Clark’s Rest Farm in Leonardtown, and they added 3 more children to the active, and loving home. They were married 47 years until George’s death in 2003. Mary Lou lived at Clark’s Rest until it was sold in 2005 and eventually, she moved to Singletree and then in 2016 to MaGill Lane in Hollywood, MD. She loved living on the farm and never really felt comfortable living anywhere else. She was a member of First Saints Community Church, (St. Paul’s United Methodist Church) Leonardtown Campus, since 1957 where she was the choir director for many years. She was also part of United Methodist Women and Young at heart. Music was also her passion. She enjoyed playing the piano and singing with St. Mary’s Música. Her last great adventure was to encourage her youngest grandson Hunter with his drag racing truck. She will be riding with him in spirit always.

Mary Lou is survived by her older brother, Rev. Harold R. McClay, Jr. (Jane) of Cumberland, MD, her children Patricia Abell, (John deceased) of Harwood, MD, Shirley Adams, (Neal), George Clark 3rd, Linda Clark, Robert Clark (Ann), Barbara Harmon Clark, (Jeff), her children Daniel Clark, (Judy), Mark Clark, (Cheryl), and Mary MaGill, (Jamie); 24 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her grandsons Steven Clark and Matthew Adams.

Family will receive friends on Friday, November 18, 2022, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., with a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m., at First Saints Community Church, St. Paul’s Campus, 25550 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.