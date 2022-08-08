MaryAnn Springer, 84 of Southport, NC died on July 23, 2022 peacefully at her home after a yearlong battle with cancer.

MaryAnn was born in Denver, CO to Melvin and Louise Smail. She graduated from Denver East High School in 1955. After graduation, she moved to Washington, D.C. to work at the State Department.

She meet her husband, Charles (Charlie) Springer in Washington, D.C. and they were married in St. Mark’s Church, Hyattsville, MD. MaryAnn enjoyed traveling and living all over the world (Denver, CO, San Diego, CA, England, France, The Netherlands, Canada, Valley Lee, MD and Southport, NC).

MaryAnn especially loved living in San Diego and enjoyed the beaches, camping trips to Baja California, Mexico and attending Padres games with family and friends.

She was always an active volunteer for her communities to include schools, sports teams, the White House greeting card group and Meals on Wheels (St. Mary’s County and Southport, NC)).

MaryAnn was also a member of St. George Catholic Church in Valley Lee and enjoyed volunteering for the church dinners and participating in the Bible Study group.

She is predeceased by her parents and her husband. She is survived by her children, J. Patrick Springer (Amy), Carla Springer (Steve), Peter C. Springer (Deanna); her grandchildren, Sean Springer, Kyle Anderson, Nicolas Springer, Ryan Anderson and Peter K. Springer; her great-grandchild, Braydon Springer; her sister, Rita Lovato (David); her sister-in-law Mary “Kitten” Britton and her brother-in-law George “Poppy” Springer (Joan) and many nieces and nephews. We will miss her she was a wonderful and dedicated mother, mother-in-law and grandmother “Mamaw” to her children and grandchildren and friend to many.

Family and friends are welcome to St. George Catholic Church in Valley Lee, MD on September 6, 2022 for visitation at 10:00 am and a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am celebrated, with Father Paul Nguyen officiating. Interment will be follow in the church cemetery.