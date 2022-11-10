Credit: Maryland Arborist Association

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Maryland Arborist Association (MAA) visited the historical Tudor Hall in Leonardtown on November 5 as part of their annual Maryland Arborist Day event.

Approximately 30 arborists across the state of Maryland visited the historical site to offer a pro bono landscaping service for the property.

“Each year the MAA chooses a new site to hold our event. This event is centered around volunteer work for a local Maryland community that could use the association’s help,” Danielle Bauer Farace, the Executive Director of MAA told TheBayNet.com. “The philosophy behind this event is that ‘If we don’t do it, it won’t get done.’ Tudor Hall was identified as the location for the event by local arborists in the community who recognized the need for service at this historic site.”

Credit: Maryland Arborist Association

For over 20 years, MAA and other Arborist Organizations have donated hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of labor toward arboriculture service projects across the state.

Participating MAA member companies include A&A Tree Experts, Inc. of Pikesville; Bartlett Tree Experts of Owings; Edwin’s Landscaping and Tree Experts, LLC of Catonsville; JD Outdoors, LLC of Pikesville; Real Tree – Tree Service, LLC of Newburg; and T.D. Mayer Consulting of Mt. Victoria.

“Tudor Hall is a beautiful site that is relevant to both our state and our country’s history, dating back to Phillip Key, uncle of Francis Scott Key, author of the Star Spangled Banner. We very much enjoyed the local lore as well with the placement of the Moll Dyer Rock, which was relocated to the site,” says Farace. “Tudor Hall is also home to a ‘Maryland Big Tree Champion,’ an English Yew, standing over 37 feet high and 142 inches around, in the front of the property. As visitors enjoy all of the wonderful features the site has to offer, they can do so safely with our elimination of hazards, while also viewing responsible tree care performed by our member companies.”

Credit: Maryland Arborist Association

The estimated cost for this service would have been approximately $35,000.

As a thank you for their time and efforts, the St. Mary’s Historical Society provided food and drinks for the volunteers who worked on the site.

To learn more about the annual event, you can visit www.mdarborist.com and select the Volunteerism/Service tab.

Credit: Maryland Arborist Association

