Maryland Business Makes Custom Shoes For Donna Kelce

COLUMBIA, Md. – If you’re a football fan, you’ve probably seen Donna Kelce, mom to Travis and Jason Kelce, wearing jackets, shoes, and jerseys that are half Chiefs, half Eagles. A small business owner in Columbia, Maryland is behind the fashion that brings her allegiance to her sons, together!

Monica Blakely and her husband own Passion for Ezra. They design gear for football players and celebrities. Blakely decided to send Donna a DM to let her know she had something for her.

“I am a firm believer in shooting my shot, so I reached out through social media and the rest is history,” Blakely told The BayNet.

Blakely created Donna’s shoes and split jacket for the Super Bowl. She said it was incredible and life-changing.

“Throughout the year I’ve made her a bunch of different pieces including her one-of-a-kind jacket for her commercial and the Hey Dudes she has on her Facebook profile photo.”

Blakely said the attention she ended up getting, thanks to Donna, has been unreal.

“We are beyond blessed to be a part of the sports world for the last 11 years and thankful we were able to take our shot with such an amazing woman!”

To find out more about Passion for Ezra, you can check out their Facebook page or website.

