BALTIMORE— Maryland’s six casinos combined to generate $163,717,230 in revenue from slot machines and table games during June 2023, an increase of $971,931 (0.6%) compared to June 2022.

Casino gaming contributions to the state in June 2023 totaled $69,430,233, an increase of $1,072,086 (1.6%) compared to June 2022.

Contributions to the Education Trust Fund in June 2023 were $50,433,185, an increase of $764,425 (1.5%) compared to June 2022. Casino gaming revenues also support the communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located, Maryland’s horse racing industry, and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.

Maryland’s six privately owned casinos offer both slot machines and table games: MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County; Live! Casino & Hotel in Anne Arundel County; Horseshoe Casino Baltimore in Baltimore City; Ocean Downs Casino in Worcester County; Hollywood Casino Perryville in Cecil County; and Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Allegany County.

The gaming revenue totals for June 2023 are as follows:

MGM National Harbor (2,290 slot machines, 210 table games)

$69,043,101 in June 2023, an increase of $632,428 (0.9%) from June 2022

Live! Casino & Hotel (3,845 slot machines, 179 table games)

$57,979,627 in June 2023, an increase of $1,979,637 (3.5%) from June 2022

Horseshoe Casino (1,430 slot machines, 122 table games)

$15,941,209 in June 2023, a decrease of $1,110,637 (-6.5%) from June 2022

Ocean Downs Casino (858 slot machines, 19 table games)

$8,679,006 in June 2023, an increase of $125,524 (1.5%) from June 2022

Hollywood Casino (690 slot machines, 19 table games)

$6,954,407 in June 2023, a decrease of $433,399 (-5.9%) from June 2022

Rocky Gap Casino (620 slot machines, 16 table games)

$5,119,881 in June 2023, a decrease of $221,622 (-4.1%) from June 2022

Details on each casino’s gaming revenues and contributions to the State of Maryland are included in the attached charts, and both fiscal and calendar year-to-date totals are available online (CLICK HERE).

Maryland Lottery and Gaming is responsible for regulatory oversight of the state’s casinos. In this role, the agency provides direction and guidance to its casino partners on financial, security, regulatory and licensing procedures for the facilities. To keep Marylanders informed and to maintain transparency of casino operations, monthly financial reports are posted on mdgaming.com. Maryland Lottery and Gaming strongly encourages responsible play. Maryland residents can obtain confidential help with a gambling problem at no cost by calling 1-800-GAMBLER or visiting mdgamblinghelp.org.