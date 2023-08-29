Maryland Comptroller Discusses Community Growth With St. Mary’s Commissioners

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On Monday, August 14, 2023 the members of the St. Mary’s County Board of County Commissioners cut time from their two-week recess to meet with Comptroller Brooke E. Lierman to discuss ways to improve quality of life and growth in the community.

This visit was a part of Lierman’s “Take a Look with Brooke Tour,” where the newly-elected comptroller visits a number of towns and communities throughout the state of Maryland to learn about the people living there, as well as to discuss possible improvements with community leaders.

“I think it’s really important to get out and visit and establish a working relationship with our local government officials,” said Lierman to the Saint Mary’s BOC.

“You all are doing really essential work and we need to be able to work together and have open lines of communication because we’re all serving the same people. I’ve done the drive here many, many times and have a very special place in my heart for St. Mary’s County.”

Lierman also introduced the comptroller office’s first intergovernmental affairs director Eve Schuman.

Her plan to help build up communities consists of three core priorities. These priorities are improving the agency to work better for Maryland citizens, making resources more beneficial to the public, and further ensuring that they are set up for future financial success.

Lierman told the commissioners that in September, a report on the state of the Maryland economy would be released to calm fears of a recession that have resonated among some in the community. She also noted a need to rebuild parts of the labor force, due to the fact that 100,000 women never returned to the workforce when the pandemic ended.

Lierman also brought up the need to lower housing prices, declaring housing affordability to be at the top of the list of challenges to overcome.

“I believe this is the beginning of the conversation, not the end. I look forward to working with all of you to make a better Southern Maryland.”

Lierman is currently set to assist in the effort to improve Lexington Park.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com