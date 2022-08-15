PHOTO: Kevin Merillat (via Facebook)

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The CEO of Merillat Pools and former 2022 Republican State Delegate Candidate for District 27C, Kevin Merillat, has filed a defamation lawsuit against a Lusby couple over social media posts and videos of him taken in St. Leonard.

The video in question was filmed around 4:00 p.m. on May 20, 2022, at The Tavern Restaurant and Bar and featured Merillat engaging in conversation with other patrons.

According to court documents, the couple who filmed the video, Vaughn and Dominique Evans, intentionally mischaracterized the video and subsequently used that mischaracterization to slander Merillat.

Photo from Dominique Evans Instagram account regarding the incident.

Dominique Evans would take to social media almost immediately afterward to accuse Merillat of being a racist and claim that he was involved with the KKK.

The accusations mentioned Merillat’s campaign as well as his business.

On May 21, Merillat issued a statement on social media, saying “A story that paints me in a very negative manner is fabricated and an [outright] lie. I will not allow such an ugly lie to dissuade me. Those that know me and my family know our true character and what we stand for.”

Merillat sought out help from the President of the Calvert County NAACP, Michael Kent, whose subsequent investigation he said revealed that the Evans couple had been disingenuous about what they had heard that evening at The Tavern.

Despite this, the defendants have refused to withdraw their defamatory statements.

In a statement made to TheBayNet.com regarding the lawsuit, Merillat said:

“It’s unfortunate that my family and I have been subjected to this whole ordeal, and unfortunate that we have to go to these lengths for justice to be achieved. This event has unimaginably affected my family, my business, and gravely impacted my campaign for the Maryland House of Delegates.”

The lawsuit that Merillat has filed against the Evans’ includes one count of defamation, one count of false light, one count of intentional interference with economic relations, and one count of intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The Plaintiff is seeking $1,000,000 for compensatory and punitive damages. It also included a request for a temporary restraining order.

The Evans’ have sought to dismiss all charges in the complaint.

According to the Maryland Judiciary Case Search, a pre-trial conference has been scheduled for late January 2023.

