LEONARDTOWN, Md. — With early voting to start on Thursday, July 7th, and mail-in ballots already pouring in, Maryland election officials are preparing to secure the ballot boxes.

Ballot boxes in multiple counties will be subjected to constant surveillance to ensure they are not tampered with in any way. Police officers will also regularly check in on the box locations during the day.

Some counties have formed security details to protect their staff who are managing the early voting locations.

Police are also expected to help protect voting stations through early voting and the primary election day.

The reason for this extra measure is because of threats that have been made against election workers by previous election deniers.

Election security experts warned members of Congress about this threat on June 22nd, where they expressed the dangers that “domestic extremist groups” pose to election officials all over the country.

It is hard to tell how many people will vote by mail compared to the last election when the COVID pandemic forced many people to vote by mail.

Mail-in ballots are due by 8:00 p.m. on July 19th.

